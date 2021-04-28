Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

