Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $343,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 32.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $158.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.95. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.