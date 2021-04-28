Northwest Bancshares Inc. Invests $240,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.00.

SPGI opened at $384.14 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.07 and a twelve month high of $389.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.75. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.