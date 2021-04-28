Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $29,687.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,701.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.