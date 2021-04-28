Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

