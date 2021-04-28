Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

NWBI opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $68,039.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,274.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $29,687.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,701.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.