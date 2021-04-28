Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,114.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $49,771.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $29,687.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $70,701.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

