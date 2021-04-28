Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,110 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,687.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,701.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.