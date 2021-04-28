Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

