NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) traded up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.87. 204,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,941,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

