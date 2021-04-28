Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NVZMY stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.8492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

