NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

NuVasive stock opened at $70.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -320.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

