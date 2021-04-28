Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,864 Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

OYST opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $546.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -0.38. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

