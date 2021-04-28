Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Great Ajax stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Great Ajax Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

