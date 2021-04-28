Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 19,338 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 157.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of OneWater Marine worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956 in the last ninety days.

ONEW opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $768.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONEW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

