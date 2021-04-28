Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $360,306.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,782.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon purchased 10,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,914.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,117 shares of company stock worth $889,845. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USLM opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.04. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $828.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.68.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

