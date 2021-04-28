Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BGSF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,047 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 456,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE BGSF opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $152.07 million, a PE ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 million. BGSF had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

