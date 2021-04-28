Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Down 96.4% in April

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NXC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. 6,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,984. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

