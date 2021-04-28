Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Stock Holdings Raised by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,723. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

