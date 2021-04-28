Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 709.1% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000.

NYSE:NAN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,541. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

