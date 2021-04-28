Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.84% from the stock’s current price.

Nuvve stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvve stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.35% of Nuvve at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

