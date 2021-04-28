Nwam LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.79.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $319.54 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

