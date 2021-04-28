Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after purchasing an additional 818,787 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $33,508,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1,096.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,871,000 after purchasing an additional 275,757 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $29,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total transaction of $518,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,696,206 shares of company stock worth $189,629,170.

Shares of NARI opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.50. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

