Nwam LLC Invests $618,000 in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.