Nwam LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,166,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $13,154,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $152,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

