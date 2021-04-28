Nwam LLC Sells 629 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN opened at $144.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.