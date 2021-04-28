O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,336. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

