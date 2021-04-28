O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.04

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 10997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after buying an additional 419,557 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 1,074,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.