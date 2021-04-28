Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Down 4.3%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26. 46 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 199,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $718.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.61 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

