Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDDY opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

