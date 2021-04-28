Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 1,561.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ocean Thermal Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 144,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,415. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation develop projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning. The company produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses.

