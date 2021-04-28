OceanaGold (OGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of OGC stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 258,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,346. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -7.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.08. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on OGC shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.68.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.