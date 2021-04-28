Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

OVBC opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.26%.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

