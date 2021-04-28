OIN Finance One Day Volume Reaches $1.28 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $13.71 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00065129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00069116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.68 or 0.00829626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.48 or 0.07824696 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,401,187 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

