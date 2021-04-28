Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $291.00 price target on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as high as $259.50 and last traded at $258.78, with a volume of 54 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.76.

According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value are impressive. The company shelled out $435.1 million to its shareholders in 2020 through share buybacks ($364.1 million) and dividends ($71 million). It continued rewarding its investors in first-quarter 2021. Moreover, the operating ratio (operating expenses as a % of revenues) improved in the same period owing to higher revenues. Reflecting the improved freight conditions, LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments grew 6.9% in the March quarter. LTL shipments per day increased 8.6% year over year. LTL revenue per shipment rose 7% in the same time frame. However, high capital expenditures might be an overhang. Notably, capex for the ongoing year is expected to be $605 million compared with only $225.1 million in 2020. Increase in operating expenses in the March quarter are concerning as well.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 451.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

