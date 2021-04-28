OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases Shares of 11,220 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

VRT stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

