OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,189 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $2,161,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $178.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.76%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

