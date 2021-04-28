OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 185 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

