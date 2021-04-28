OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,540,000 after buying an additional 101,178 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,188,000 after purchasing an additional 656,604 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,187,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,782,000 after purchasing an additional 280,447 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,469,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,136,000 after purchasing an additional 334,404 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $377,350. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRRM opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 124.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRRM. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

