Olin (NYSE:OLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

OLN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. 113,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $43.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

