OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OMVKY opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

