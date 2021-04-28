OneLedger (OLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $799,416.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $799,416.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00065129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00069116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.68 or 0.00829626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.48 or 0.07824696 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,058,270 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger.

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

