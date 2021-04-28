OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $72.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

OMF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.47. 9,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,250. OneMain has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OneMain by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $13,138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

