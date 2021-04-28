ONEOK, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of OKE opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 115,922 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 48.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

