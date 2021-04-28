ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. ONEOK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.690-3.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of OKE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.14. 163,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,474. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

