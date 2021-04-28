Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $94.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Onex traded as high as $66.13 and last traded at $65.68, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Get Onex alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter.

About Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.