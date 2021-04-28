Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at $15,938,833.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -367.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

