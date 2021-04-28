Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,315,100.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 56,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 4.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

