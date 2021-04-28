Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.92. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

