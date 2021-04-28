Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 225 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.55. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

